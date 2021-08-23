Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >US approves record number of Indian student visas in 2021 amid Covid

US approves record number of Indian student visas in 2021 amid Covid

Indian students studying in foreign universities stand in queues to get the vaccination 
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

More than 55,000 students and exchange visitors have or will board planes to study in the United States this year

The United States mission in India has approved more student visas in 2021 so far than ever before, said the country's embassy in a statement on Monday. This comes despite the many challenges that people are facing in travelling abroad.

As per the US embassy, more than 55,000 students and exchange visitors have or will board planes to study in the United States this year. “More students are being approved every day," it said. 

“The US Mission looks forward to another great student season as it facilitates study for spring semester students over the coming few months," the embassy added.

