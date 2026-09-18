US approves UNGA visa for Iran’s Pezeshkian amid war: What is Washington’s UN obligation?

The United States on Thursday (local time) approved visas for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other members of Tehran’s core delegation to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York next week, despite the ongoing military conflict, the Associated Press reported.

The US State Department said the decision was consistent with Washington’s responsibilities as the host country of the United Nations. “Consistent with our host country obligations, the core delegation from the Iranian regime will be able to attend UN General Assembly High Level Week,” a State Department spokesperson told AP.

However, the Iranian delegation will be significantly smaller than in previous years and will face tighter travel restrictions, the State Department added.

Against this backdrop, Pezeshkian's planned appearance at the UNGA presents an unusual diplomatic picture.

The US and Iran are at war with each other, yet the Iranian leadership will be allowed to enter the United States to participate in the world's largest annual diplomatic gathering.

Why has US approved Iranian delegation's visas? The main reason for this is that the US is the host country of the United Nations.

The UN headquarters is located in New York, for which the United States has obligations under the 1947 Agreement between the United Nations and the United States regarding the organization's headquarters.

The agreement establishes arrangements to ensure that representatives of UN member states and other authorized participants can reach and participate in UN proceedings.

Section 11 of the agreement states that US federal, state, and local authorities shall not impose impediments to the transit of representatives of member states and other specified categories of people to or from the UN headquarters district.

The agreement also contains a specific provision concerning visas. Section 11(3) provides that visas, where required for people covered by the provision, are to be granted “free of charge and as promptly as possible”.

However, the US has historically maintained that its obligations under the Headquarters Agreement do not completely eliminate its ability to protect national security or regulate entry into parts of the country outside the UN headquarters district.

It only establishes obligations connected to access to the UN headquarters and participation in UN business.

That is also why restrictions on the Iranian delegation's movements can coexist with the decision to issue visas.

What about US denying visas to Palestinian president? Earlier this week, the US denied visas to Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) officials, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, ahead of the UNGA, according to a State Department statement issued on Wednesday.

The department said that the restrictions were linked to what it described as the Palestinian leadership's failure to undertake reforms and actions that undermine prospects for peace.