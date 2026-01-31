US approves weapon sales worth over $15 billion to Israel, Saudi Arabia – Who is buying what, and why?

The United States approved a massive arms sale of over ₹15.67 billion to Israel and Saudi Arabia. According to the US State Department, the sales were made amid the possibility of US military strikes on Iran.

According to an official press statement, the sales to Israel total $6.67 billion, and those to Saudi Arabia are worth $9 billion.

What is Israel buying? According to the US State Department, the sales to Israel are split into four separate packages: 30 Apache attack helicopters, 3,250 light tactical vehicles, armoured personnel carriers, and light utility helicopters.

Advertisement

The Apache helicopters, which will be equipped with rocket launchers and advanced targeting gear, are the biggest part of the total package, coming to $3.8 billion, the press statement said.

The next largest portion is the light tactical vehicles, which will be used to move personnel and logistics “to extend lines of communication” for the Israel Defence Forces and will cost $1.98 billion, it said.

Under the deals, Israel will spend an additional $740 million on power packs for armoured personnel carriers it has had in service since 2008, the State Department said.

The remaining $150 million will be spent on a small but unreported number of light utility helicopters to complement similar equipment it already has, it said.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO slams US nod for Nvidia AI chip exports to China

In separate but nearly identical statements on Israel, the State Department said none of the new sales would affect the military balance in the region and that all of them would “enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders, vital infrastructure, and population centres.”

Advertisement

“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability,” the statement said.

Sale to Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is buying the most mature hit-to-kill weapon system, 730 PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 Missiles and related equipment that “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Gulf Region,” the department said.

PAC 3 reportedly provides simultaneous air and missile defence capabilities.

“This enhanced capability will protect land forces of Saudi Arabia, the United States, and local allies and will significantly improve Saudi Arabia’s contribution” to the integrated air and missile defence system in the region, it said.

Advertisement

It was announced after Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman met with top Trump administration officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Why are Israel and Saudi Arabia buying weapons? According to The Associated Press, the weapon sales come amid US President Donald Trump's push for his ceasefire plan for Gaza, intended to end the Israel-Hamas conflict and reconstruct the Palestinian territory after two years of war left it devastated, with tens of thousands dead.

While the ceasefire has largely held, big challenges await in its next phases, including the deployment of an international security force to supervise the deal and the difficult process of disarming Hamas.