US Army grounds 400 Chinook helicopters: Know why

The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters-- a battlefield workhorse since the 1960s after engine fires broke out on a few of them.
The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters-- a battlefield workhorse since the 1960s after engine fires broke out on a few of them, said a spokeswoman for the service as quoted by news agency Bloomberg.
In an official statement, Cynthia Smith, the spokeswoman, "The US Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that resulted in engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters. The Army is now implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue."
She also informed that there has been no casualty due to engine fires, however, the Chinooks have been grounded out of a precautionary measure until the corrective measures are complete.
The spokeswoman has not revealed how many Chinook helicopters would be out of service and for how long. The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story, said such an extreme step was taken out of abundance of caution.
At present, the US Army has about 400 Chinook helicopters in its fleet.
What are Chinook helicopters?
The Chinook, a heavy-lift utility helicopter that is used by both regular and special Army forces, is ferrying more than four dozen troops or cargo. It has been a staple of the Army's helicopter fleet for six decades. The Chinook is made by aerospace company Boeing.
The iconic twin-engine aircraft, an Army workhorse for six decades, is manufactured by Boeing Co., and its engines are made by Honeywell International Inc.
The Chinook’s primary mission, according to a Boeing web page, is the “transport of troops, artillery, equipment, and fuel." Honeywell said it is in use by 22 countries.
Chinooks in India
In India, there are about 15 CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Over the past few years, they have emerged as one of the major military tools for airlift operations in places like Ladakh and Siachen glaciers to assist Indian forces deployed in these regions.
India received the first batch of Chinook helicopters in February 2019. Boeing completed the delivery of 15 Chinook helicopters to the Indian Air Force in 2020, according to news agency PTI.
(With inputs from agencies)
