‘No link to the drone strike in Jordan that killed US troops’, says Iran | Top 10 updates
Three US service members were killed and dozens wounded in a drone attack on US forces in Jordan near the Syrian border. Iran-backed groups blamed for the attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war.
The US forces have come under attack more than 150 times by Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria, causing at least 70 casualties before Sunday's attack. The American warships have also been fired at by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen who are regularly attacking commercial ships passing through Red Sea waters off Yemen's coast.