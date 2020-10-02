US army saw rise in suicides as covid-19 pandemic locked down nation

WASHINGTON : Suicides among U.S. soldiers climbed since March as pandemic lockdowns began nationwide, raising questions within the Pentagon about how much isolation and other factors related to the coronavirus outbreak are driving the rise in deaths.

As of Aug. 31, 144 active-duty Army soldiers had killed themselves this year, up from 88 in the same period of 2019, defense officials said.

When Army reservists and national guardsmen are added, the figure jumps to 200, the officials said, compared with 166 for the same period last year. During the month of July alone, 35 Army active duty, reserve and national guardsmen died of suicide, officials said.

The suicide rate among active-duty Army soldiers is currently 36 per 100,000, defense officials said, up from 25.9 per 100,000 last year. The suicide rate nationwide is 14.2 per 100,000 Americans, and 22.8 per 100,000 among men, according to April statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Leaders across the services said they believed isolation—not only day-to-day but from families suffering from and dying of Covid-19—created additional stresses on the force. In addition, they said service members’ inability to travel was a contributing factor.

“The challenge that I’ve seen here is that the stressors that we have this year are much different than the stresses we had last year," said Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Air Force chief of staff, last month. “We don’t have a chance for our airmen to connect and be close to the folks that they work with on a day-to-day basis."

Suicide rates were roughly flat among Air Force and Navy personnel.

As of Sept. 27, there were 98 suicides among active duty, reservists, national guard airmen and civilian employees, Gen. Brown told the Air Force Association that day. That figure was comparable to the same period last year, Air Force officials said, which marked a 33% increase over 2018.

Overall, the Air Force has found that 45% of those who commit suicide are struggling with relationship issues, Gen. Brown said.

In the Navy, 40 active duty and 10 reservists died by suicide through Aug. 31, which were comparable figures to the same period last year, defense officials said. In all, 72 sailors died by suicide in 2019, according to Pentagon statistics.

The Marine Corps hasn’t released its 2020 figures. According to 2019 Pentagon statistics, there were 47 suicides among active-duty members of the Marine Corps.

The Pentagon is expected to release its third-quarter statistics within days. But at a briefing Thursday about suicides across the force, the Pentagon declined to address the rising 2020 figures, repeatedly calling them “premature." Instead, the officials would discuss only 2019 figures.

“To make a conclusion at this point in time would be premature," said Dr. Karin Orvis, director of the Defense Suicide Prevention Office. “We really need to make sure our data is accurate because we use our data to drive our policy and programming decisions."

In all, there were 344 suicides among active-duty troops in 2019 compared with 326 in 2018, according to Pentagon statistics.

Write to Nancy A. Youssef at nancy.youssef@wsj.com

