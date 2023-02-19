US art fair visitor accidentally shatters sculpture worth ₹36 lakh: Watch
- An artist who was present at the spot of the incident shared that a woman was tapping the sculpture to check if it was a real balloon
While vising an art fair in the United States, a collector accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture and shattered it into pieces. The other visitors of the art fair were stunned as the sculpture was by renowned artists Jeff Koons. Initially, people thought it was a staged stunt and the video of the incident also went viral on social media. The sculpture was reportedly worth around $42,000 ( ₹34,71,151).
