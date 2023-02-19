While vising an art fair in the United States, a collector accidentally toppled over a small glass sculpture and shattered it into pieces. The other visitors of the art fair were stunned as the sculpture was by renowned artists Jeff Koons. Initially, people thought it was a staged stunt and the video of the incident also went viral on social media. The sculpture was reportedly worth around $42,000 ( ₹34,71,151).

The incident occurred at a VIP preview at Art Wynwood in Miami and the shiny blue sculpture was one of Koon's famous "balloon dog" series. It was sitting on an acrylic base emblazoned with Koons's surname.

“OH DAMN! А balloon sculpture of famous artist Jeff Koons in the shape of a dog crashed at the Art Wynwood Fair in Miami. It was valued at $42,000, the Daily Mail. It is specified that one of the collectors decided to check whether the work by Koons really lived up to the title. The girl tapped the dog, after which it shattered. You break it you bought it!," a user said on Twitter while sharing the video of the incident.

An artist who was present at the spot of the incident shared that a woman was tapping the sculpture to check if it was a real balloon.

"I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping (the sculpture), and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces," artist Stephen Gamson told a Fox News affiliate in Miami.

Benedicte Caluch, an art advisor with Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored the Koons piece was assured that the visitor did not mean to break the sculpture and that the insurance amount will cover the damages.

Koons is widely regarded as one of the most influential and successful contemporary artists in the world. His work has been exhibited in major museums and galleries around the globe, and he continues to create new pieces that challenge traditional notions of art and beauty.

