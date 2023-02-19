US art fair visitor accidentally shatters sculpture worth 36 lakh: Watch

“OH DAMN! А balloon sculpture of famous artist Jeff Koons in the shape of a dog crashed at the Art Wynwood Fair in Miami. It was valued at $42,000, the Daily Mail. It is specified that one of the collectors decided to check whether the work by Koons really lived up to the title. The girl tapped the dog, after which it shattered. You break it you bought it!," a user said on Twitter while sharing the video of the incident.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}