US attacks Venezuela: Left parties slam ‘kidnapping’ of Nicolas Maduro, call for nationwide protests

US attacks Venezuela: The Left Parties on Sunday strongly denounced and condemned the United States' ‘aggression’ and the ‘kidnapping' of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores,’ and called for nationwide protests in solidarity with the people of Latin America.

In a joint statement, five Left Parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), termed the US operation as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

They also raised concern over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warning to Cuba and Mexico, calling Washington's actions an attempt to impose its hegemony over the entire world.

The US took Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro into custody following a major military strike on the South American nation, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

The US had previously imposed sanctions on Venezuela and offered a USD 50 million bounty for Maduro's arrest. Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn and is set to face drugs and weapons charges in Manhattan federal court, as per CNN.

President Trump, who posted an image of a blindfolded Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima, described the action as a military operation conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.

"The US President, Donald Trump, in his address, stated that they would capture the oil reserves of Venezuela, laying bare the real intentions behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, went a step further and warned that Cuba and Mexico would be their next target. These statements, coming days after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025, make it clear that US imperialism seeks to impose its hegemony over the entire world, even if it means carrying out military attacks," the joint statement of the Left Parties read

The statement said that the US wants to impose the Trump corollary of the infamous Monroe doctrine that treats the entire Western Hemisphere as its backyard and run it's writ. The Left Parties extended support to the Venezuelans mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and in defence of their country's sovereignty, the statement said.

The Left Parties appealed to Indians to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests.

"We, the Left parties, call for nationwide protests against US aggression and in solidarity with the people of Latin America. We appeal to all peace-loving, anti-imperialist people of our country to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests. The Government of India must join the voices of countries across the world condemning US aggression and stand firmly with Venezuela," the joint statement said.

India expresses ‘deep concern’ India on Saturday expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating situation in Venezuela following United States military action and the capture of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, underscoring the risks to regional stability even as New Delhi said it was closely monitoring developments and extending support to its nationals on the ground.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the unfolding events in Venezuela were a matter of ‘deep concern’ and reaffirmed India’s support for the well-being and safety of the Venezuelan people. New Delhi called on all concerned parties to pursue peaceful dialogue to preserve stability in the region.