US authorises use of saliva test for coronavirus: FDA

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2020, 07:37 AM IST ANI

  • The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method
  • According to the Johns Hopkins University database, the US has a total of 5,354,664 cases

Washington: The United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new COVID-19 testing method based on analysing saliva samples.

"Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) to Yale School of Public Health for its SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test, which uses a new method of processing saliva samples when testing for COVID-19 infection," the FDA said in a statement.

According to the Johns Hopkins University database, the US has a total of 5,354,664 cases, with a death toll of 169,405.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

