Goldman Sachs' is facing the scrutiny of US authorities over its work with Silicon Valley Bank and its connection with the events that led to the collapse of the California bank.

Goldman Sachs is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation by US authorities and providing all the required information various government bodies, the financial institution said in its stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The global financial institution is being invested for its activities linked with SVB in March, just before the collapse of the tech-oriented bank. It is worth noting that SVB was seized by federal banking regulators on March 10 after the bank ran on deposits after it reported two days earlier that it lost $1.8 billion from the sale of $21 billion in securities.

Two days before the bank was seized by federal banking regulators, SVB announced in its press release that it enlisted Goldman in connection with a planned capital raise.

The news of trading losses by the SVB reflected the desperation of SVB to raise cash to meet its liquidity needs, reported AFP. The bank was witnessing one of its massive deposit flights during that time. However, this led to the complete downfall of the bank.

Goldman Sachs informed that the government probes include cases like when did SVB engage with the firm to assist with a proposed capital raise.

"The government probes include when SVB engaged the firm to assist with a proposed capital raise and SVB sold the firm a portfolio of securities," Goldman said in its stock filing on Thursday.

The government probes is the result of a request from 20 House Democrats to US regulators to conduct an investigation of whether Goldman “operated at 'arm's length' in their role as adviser for SVB."