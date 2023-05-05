US authorities investigate Goldman Sachs over Silicon Valley Bank collapse1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 07:16 AM IST
US authorities are probing Goldman Sachs involvement and its link with Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the global financial institution informed in its stock filing
Goldman Sachs' is facing the scrutiny of US authorities over its work with Silicon Valley Bank and its connection with the events that led to the collapse of the California bank.
