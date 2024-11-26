US backs Imran Khan’s calls for nationwide protest, slams authorities to ‘respect human rights, freedoms’

The US State Department supports the Pakistani people's right to peaceful protest and urges authorities to respect human rights. This comes amid calls for nationwide protests led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, focusing on political demands and the release of political prisoners.

Livemint
Updated26 Nov 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Suporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stand beside a burning police checkpoint amid clashes with security forces, during a protest demanding his release in Islamabad late on November 25, 2024. Pakistan's capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Suporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party stand beside a burning police checkpoint amid clashes with security forces, during a protest demanding his release in Islamabad late on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)(AFP)

The US State Department expressed support for the right of the Pakistani people to protest peacefully, urging Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and freedoms. This statement came during a briefing on Tuesday when US Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment on the evolving situation in Pakistan.

As reported by ANI, the statement follows calls for nationwide protests by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, with Islamabad being the focal point of the demonstrations.

According to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the citizens are rallying for the fulfilment of three agendas; the "Revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of the Constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

As thousands of protestors were on their way to Islamabad, skirmishes took place between the police and the citizens, the Tribune reported.

When asked his thoughts on Pakistan undergoing turmoil due to suicide bombings, sectarian clashes, political chaos, and protests, Miller said, "So, in Pakistan and around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and to ensure respect for Pakistan's laws and constitution, as they work to maintain law and order".

As reported by ANI, Imran Khan has been in jail for over 470 days.

When asked about the future of Pakistan and whether it is starting to look like Bangladesh, Miller said, "We support the right of people inside Pakistan to protest peacefully, and we call on the Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms".

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Monday demanded her husband's release as his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's convoys head toward the capital, Islamabad in the wake of 'Final Call' protests, Dawn reported.

PTI, founded by Imran Khan, has launched a nationwide protest, demanding the release of its leader.

We support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi told the supporters that the march would not end till Khan was free. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The US emphasizes the importance of peaceful protests and human rights in Pakistan.
  • Imran Khan’s party, PTI, is mobilizing citizens for significant political reforms.
  • Ongoing clashes between protestors and police highlight the volatile political situation in Pakistan.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldUS backs Imran Khan’s calls for nationwide protest, slams authorities to ‘respect human rights, freedoms’

