US backs Japan over release of contaminated Fukushima water into sea

Ned Price, US Department of State spokesperson in a press statement said, "The United States is aware that the Government of Japan (GOJ) examined several options related to the management of the treated water currently being stored onsite at the Fukushima Daiichi site. In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards. We look forward to the GOJ's continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach."

