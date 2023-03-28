US backstops Silicon Valley Bank sale to First Citizens4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:41 AM IST
US regulators have said that they would backstop a deal for regional lender First Citizens BancShares to acquire collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. regulators said on Monday they would backstop a deal for regional lender First Citizens BancShares to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank, triggering an estimated $20 billion hit to a government-run insurance fund.
