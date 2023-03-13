US bails out depositors after Signature Bank, SVB closures: Top 10 updates

8. On Monday, the US dollar fell following the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the intervention of authorities to limit the damage. The euro gained 0.44% against the dollar, trading at $1.069, while the sterling rose 0.47% to $1.2085. Additionally, the Australian dollar rose by 0.79% to $0.663, and the kiwi rose by 0.36% to $0.616. In the realm of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin increased by 11.12% to $22,330.00, and Ethereum rose 12.12% to $1,598.90.