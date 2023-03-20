US bank busts: A brief history starting 2008

This month saw the collapse of two US banks: Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. SVB, which specialized in serving tech companies, was shut down by the US regulator after a run on its deposits triggered by losses in its securities portfolio. Signature Bank, which had many clients in the crypto space, faced a similar risk. While these closures were the result of specific decisions taken by these banks like over-dependence on securities for returns and a concentrated customer pool, among others, they raked up memories of the 2008 financial crisis and triggered concerns about the banking sector.