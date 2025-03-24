A long-standing tradition that allowed Canadians and Americans to freely access the Haskell Free Library and Opera House through its main entrance on the Vermont side will end on Monday, CBS News reported.

For over a century, Canadian visitors could walk roughly 70 feet on the US sidewalk with identification and enter the library’s front door in Derby Line, Vermont. However, the US government has now mandated that most Canadians must use a separate entrance on the Canadian side, citing security concerns.

New entry rules for Canadians Starting Monday, only Canadians with proof of library membership will be allowed to enter through the Vermont-side entrance. Nonmembers will need to use the Canadian-side entrance. By October 1, all Canadian visitors—regardless of membership—will be required to use the entrance on the Quebec side, though once inside, visitors from both countries will still be able to interact freely.

The library, established in 1901 between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont, was designed to foster cooperation between the border towns. A thick line of tape inside the building marks the US-Canada border, highlighting its unique location.

US cites drug smuggling concerns The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defended the policy change, pointing to concerns about illegal activity.

"Drug traffickers and smugglers were exploiting the fact that Canadians could use the U.S. entrance without going through customs. We are ending such exploitation by criminals and protecting Americans," a DHS spokesperson told Reuters, as reported by CBS News.

While the move is intended to strengthen border security, it marks a significant shift in the historic open-door policy that has allowed the library to serve as a symbol of cross-border unity.

Also Read | Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid Donald Trump’s takeover talk