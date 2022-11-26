US bans Chinese telecoms gear over security risk

US bans Chinese telecoms gear over security risk1 min read . 06:00 AM IST
- US officials have shown growing wariness in recent years of Chinese telecommunications companies and technology
US authorities have banned the import or sale of communications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE because they pose "an unacceptable risk" to the country's national security.
Both firms have been on a roster of companies listed as a threat by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the new rules bar future authorizations of their equipment. The US FCC also barred the sale or import of equipment made by China's surveillance equipment maker Dahua Technology Co, video surveillance firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd and telecoms firm Hytera Communications Corp Ltd.
The move is the latest in a series of actions to limit the access of Chinese telecoms firms in United States networks, and comes amid a long-running standoff between the world's two biggest economies.
US officials have shown growing wariness in recent years of Chinese telecommunications companies and technology.
"The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders," said the commission's chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement.
She added that the new rules are a part of ongoing work to guard against security threats.
In the 4-0 vote, the FCC concluded products pose a risk to data security. Past efforts to curb Chinese access include export controls to cut off key, sophisticated equipment and software. Recently US officials have weighed restrictions on TikTok over fears Chinese authorities could access US user data via the video sharing app.
Previously, Washington had banned Huawei from supplying US government systems and strongly discouraged the use of its equipment in the private sector, with fears that Huawei equipment could be compromised by Chinese intelligence.
In 2019, it put Huawei on a trade blacklist that barred US suppliers from doing business with it, cutting the Chinese firm -- also a top smartphone brand -- off from Google's Android mobile operating system.
The US has cited national security fears as well to restrict the operations of China's big three state-owned mobile carriers.
(With Reuters inputs)
