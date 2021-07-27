Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US bans civilian flights operating below 26,000 feet over Afghanistan

FAA has placed new restrictions banning US civilian flights from flying below 26,000 feet over most of Afghanistan
1 min read . 07:45 AM IST Livemint

The FAA said the restrictions do not apply to US military flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed new restrictions banning US civilian flights from flying below 26,000 feet over most of Afghanistan due to the changing security situation in the country, ANI said quoting Sputnik.

"The FAA put flight restrictions in place over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators, including those holding US pilot certificates... Flights operating below 26,000 feet are prohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largely covers the country of Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport," the agency said on Monday.

The FAA said the restrictions do not apply to US military flights. A copy of the FAA's notice specifically states that the new restrictions are due to the risk posed by terrorist activity in the country.

