US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns
A file photo of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane.

US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns

1 min read . 05:30 AM IST Reuters

  • US has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States
  • Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

SYDNEY: The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications.

The information is contained in a revocation of special authorisation dated July 1 provided by the department to Reuters on Friday.

Pakistan last month grounded almost a third of its pilots after discovering they may have falsified their qualifications.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency suspended PIA's authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months in a blow to the carrier's operations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

