US bans three more Chinese companies: ‘We do not tolerate…’1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 08:59 AM IST
The US has added three Chinese companies to its Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, bringing the total to 27. The companies are accused of aiding forced labour practices in Xinjiang.
The United States, in a move signalling increased scrutiny on business practices involving forced labour, has recently broadened its restrictions on Chinese imports.
