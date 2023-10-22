US beats China to emerge as India's biggest trading partner during first half of FY24
Despite decline in trade with America and China, the US appeared to be the biggest trade partner of India during April and September period of FY23-24
Despite declining exports and imports, the US emerged as India's biggest trading partner during the first half of the financial year 2023-24. Rising above global economic uncertainties, the US surpassed China in terms of trade with India during April-September period.
