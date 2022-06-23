COVID: US begins vaccine drive for 6 months-5 yrs; Biden says a monumental step

COVID: US begins vaccine drive for 6 months-5 yrs; Biden says a monumental step4 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 07:47 AM IST
- President Joe Biden in a video address said that it is a monumental step forward and now every American can have access to life saving vaccines.
- Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA and Saturday from the CDC. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.