As the news of Parag Agrawal's appointment as the new CEO of Twitter broke out, Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave a shout out to the Indian talent. The outgoing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Monday that Parag Agrawal was appointed at the new chief executive officer of Twitter.

Find out what Elon Musk said about Parag Agrawal as new Twitter CEO

The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet on how Indian-origin persons are now heading some of the top tech companies like Microsoft, Google and IBM.

"USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" Elon Musk said in a tweet.

"USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, as the new CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal has stated that he hopes to extend the social networking site's reach under his tenure while making continued progress while providing exciting opportunities in challenging times.

"I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges," Parag posted on Twitter thanking Jack Dorsey.

"The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views about today's news. It is because they care about Twitter and our future, and it's a signal that the work we do matte. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential," he further added.

Parag expressed his gratitude towards Jack Dorsey for his mentorship and friendship.

Parag, aged 37, is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he did his Bachelors in Engineering in computer science. He moved to the US for further studies, with his doctorate coming from Stanford University based in California.

Further, Parag had joined Twitter in 2011. Before that, he briefly worked at Microsoft, AT&T and Yahoo. While his work was mostly research-oriented, at Twitter, he worked on ad-related products, and gradually dabbling in artificial intelligence.

