‘US better security partner than China,’ Joe Biden to show at G20 Summit, in Vietnam6 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:16 AM IST
President Biden aims to demonstrate that the US and its allies are better economic and security partners than China at the G20 summit in India
President Joe Biden wants to show the world at the Group of 20 summit in India and during a stop in Vietnam that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message