This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The US on Friday accused Russia of using the UN Security Council meeting for ‘lying and spreading disinformation’ as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid Russia's claims that the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine are working on establishing covert transmission of deadly pathogens, the UN security council met on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss the issue. Russia has claimed that the US is funding “military biological activities" in Ukraine. This comes in the wake of Russian troops continuing the invasion of Ukrainian cities and towns. The US accused Russia of using the UN Security Council meeting Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation" as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid Russia's claims that the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine are working on establishing covert transmission of deadly pathogens, the UN security council met on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss the issue. Russia has claimed that the US is funding “military biological activities" in Ukraine. This comes in the wake of Russian troops continuing the invasion of Ukrainian cities and towns. The US accused Russia of using the UN Security Council meeting Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation" as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had alleged that the Russian President Vladimir Putin would "fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people."
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had alleged that the Russian President Vladimir Putin would "fabricate allegations about chemical or biological weapons to justify its own violent attacks against the Ukrainian people."
The Russian ministry of foreign affairs, on Sunday, said the US is running a secret “military-biological programme" inside Ukraine with full support of the Ukrainian government. The Russian government, in a tweet, said its troops had discovered ‘evidence’ of an ‘emergency clean-up’ aimed at eradicating the traces of the military-biological programme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Russian ministry of foreign affairs, on Sunday, said the US is running a secret “military-biological programme" inside Ukraine with full support of the Ukrainian government. The Russian government, in a tweet, said its troops had discovered ‘evidence’ of an ‘emergency clean-up’ aimed at eradicating the traces of the military-biological programme.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Russian ministry also said that it had received documentation from employees at Ukrainian Biolabs, which confirmed urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens. The allegations were quickly amplified by Russia’s ally China. According to Hindustan Times report, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed concern at Russia's accusations and called for an investigation to “provide a comprehensive clarification and accept a multilateral verification."
The Russian ministry also said that it had received documentation from employees at Ukrainian Biolabs, which confirmed urgent destruction of dangerous pathogens. The allegations were quickly amplified by Russia’s ally China. According to Hindustan Times report, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed concern at Russia's accusations and called for an investigation to “provide a comprehensive clarification and accept a multilateral verification."
The US has responded to claims by Russia, reiterating Washington's position that Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program or such laboratories supported by the United States. US envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was Russia that could use chemical or biological agents in Ukraine. “The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling," she said. “We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operation.
The US has responded to claims by Russia, reiterating Washington's position that Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program or such laboratories supported by the United States. US envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said it was Russia that could use chemical or biological agents in Ukraine. “The intent behind these lies seems clear, and is deeply troubling," she said. “We believe Russia could use chemical or biological agents for assassinations, as part of a staged or false-flag incident, or to support tactical military operation.
Additionally, Ukraine responded to Russia’s claim when Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Moscow's accusations "may actually point at Russia preparing another horrific false-flag operation." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Russia’s claim, adding the accusation itself was a bad sign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, Ukraine responded to Russia’s claim when Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Moscow's accusations "may actually point at Russia preparing another horrific false-flag operation." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also denied Russia’s claim, adding the accusation itself was a bad sign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the United Nations also took part in the discussions, as the UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the council she was aware of media reports about the allegations, adding the United Nations was not aware of any biological weapons programmes.
Meanwhile, the United Nations also took part in the discussions, as the UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu told the council she was aware of media reports about the allegations, adding the United Nations was not aware of any biological weapons programmes.