Amid Russia's claims that the US-funded biolabs in Ukraine are working on establishing covert transmission of deadly pathogens, the UN security council met on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss the issue. Russia has claimed that the US is funding “military biological activities" in Ukraine. This comes in the wake of Russian troops continuing the invasion of Ukrainian cities and towns. The US accused Russia of using the UN Security Council meeting Friday for "lying and spreading disinformation" as part of a potential false-flag operation by Moscow for the use of chemical or biological agents in Ukraine.

