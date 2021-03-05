US blacklisted China’s Xiaomi because of award given to its founder

The U.S. rationale for adding Xiaomi to its list was laid out in a court filing by the Defense Department in response to a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., by the Chinese company seeking to overturn the military designation. The filing, which appeared last week but hasn’t previously been reported, for the first time shed light on the department’s reasoning in adding a company to the list.

