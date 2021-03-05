A day after the death of 38 pro-democracy protesters was reported in Myanmar , the United States has decided to include the Myanmar Defense Ministry, Home Affairs Ministry, and the conglomerate companies MEC (Myanmar Economic Corporation) and MEHL (Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company) in its trade blacklist.

In addition to this, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has also added to the blacklist four entities -- two Burmese military and security services entities responsible for the coup and two commercial entities that are owned and operated by one of those entities.

"The BIS has added the Burmese Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs, the Myanmar Economic Corporation, and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List," the United States Commerce Department said in a statement.

"This action restricts the export and re-export of items subject to the EAR to the Burmese Ministry of Defence and the Burmese Ministry of Home Affairs, the entities responsible for the coup, and to two commercial entities owned and operated by the Ministry of Defence and that provide it revenue," it added.

The US had condemned Wednesday's violence and said it was “appalled and revulsed" by it.

"The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters. We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR," the US said.

"Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military's actions. The US government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions," it added.

The demonstration against the Myanmar Army, which ousted the democratically elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has entered its fourth week.

Security forces have begun a violent crackdown on protestors in towns and cities across the country.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured in Myanmar on Sunday, as police and military forces "confronted peaceful demonstrations," the UN Human Rights Office said.

Following the crackdown, the US had said it is preparing new measures against those responsible for the violence.

"We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma [Myanmar]. To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

US sanctions on military leaders

The Joe Biden-led administration earlier last month announced sanctions on two more officials of the Myanmar military following a coup that toppled the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi government.

"We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people. We will not waiver in our support for the people of Burma," Blinken had said then.

Prior to this, the US had imposed sanctions on 10 current and retired top-ranking leaders of Myanmar's military. In a statement, the treasury department had said it was freezing US-based assets belonging to the sanctioned individuals.

President Joe Biden had also ordered a redirection of $42.4 million of assistance away from the Myanmar government.

Suppression of voices

Despite increasing international pressure to restore the democratically-elected government, the Myanmar junta have ignored the condemnation and has continued to violently suppress the protests against its unlawful takeover of the country. Several ousted lawmakers have even designated the military as a terrorist organisation.

On Saturday, Myanmar's military has fired the country's United Nations Ambassador after he appealed to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for international help to overturn the coup.

Moreover, Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Kyi, who was detained following the coup, said that two more charges have been added to those filed against her since the coup.

Hundreds of people have been arrested since the coup, according to activists, the latest a journalist for the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), who live-streamed security forces outside his apartment on Monday in the coastal town of Myeik, where he had been filming protests. DVB confirmed the arrest, Bangkok Post reported.

The military coup of 1 February halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

With inputs from agencies.

