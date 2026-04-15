US blockade at Strait of Hormuz continues, 9 vessels made to return to Iranian ports in 48 hours, says CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that during the first 48 hours of the US blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, "no vessels have made it past US forces."
"Additionally, 9 vessels have complied with direction from US forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area," CENTCOM said in a post on X.
However, maritime tracking data appeared to contradict the US assertion, news agency AFP reported.
Tracking data from Tuesday indicated at least three ships sailing from Iranian ports crossed the Strait of Hormuz, though some vessels taking the route later turned back.
The three ships were among at least seven Iran-linked vessels that passed through the strait after Washington's blockade came into effect at 1400 GMT on Monday, according to maritime data provider Kpler.
Tehran's forces effectively closed the strait after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against the Islamic Republic on February 28, and the US on Sunday announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks failed.
US Central Command said it has achieved “maritime superiority” and that the blockade on Iranian ports had been “fully implemented” within 36 hours of its launch, according to a statement on social media late Monday.
(With inputs from agencies)