Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US bombs Syria, kills 37 terrorists including high-profile ISIS leaders

US bombs Syria, kills 37 terrorists including high-profile ISIS leaders

Livemint

The US conducted precision strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including senior ISIS leaders, as part of CENTCOM's commitment to disrupt terrorist activities against US allies and civilians.

A picture shows the Syrian flag at half-mast in the capital Damascus on September 29, 2024, after Syria officially declared a three-day national mourning period following Israel's killing of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a huge air strike in Lebanon, dealing the movement a seismic blow that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 28 called a 'turning point' for his country. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)

The US on Sunday conducted precision strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including high-ranking leaders from ISIS.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, “CENTCOM Forces conducted two targeted strikes in Syria, killing 37 terrorist operatives, including multiple senior leaders of the terrorist organisations of ISIS and Hurras al-Din, an Al Qaeda affiliate."

Also Read: Pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Syria made by Budapest company, says Taiwan’s Gold Apollo — 10 points

The statement further said that the airstrikes are part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, “along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organise, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the US, our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond", added the release.

Also Read: Israeli strikes in central Syria kill seven, wound 15 others, says war monitor

On September 24, CENTCOM had conducted a targeted strike in northwest Syria, resulting in the deaths of nine terrorist operatives, including Marwan Bassam 'Abd-al-Ra'uf, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, an al-Qaeda-affiliated organization responsible for military operations in Syria.

This strike follows a previous successful operation that killed another Hurras al-Din leader, Abu-'Abd al-Rahman al Makki. CENTCOM also reported a large-scale airstrike on September 16 at an ISIS training camp in central Syria, which killed at least 28 ISIS operatives, including four senior leaders.

Also Read: Israeli drone strike along Lebanon-Syria border kills Syrian businessman close to the government

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of CENTCOM, emphasized that these strikes reflect the U.S. commitment to defeating terrorist organizations in the region and noted that there were no civilian casualties from these operations.

Approximately 900 US forces are stationed in Syria, alongside an undisclosed number of contractors, primarily focused on preventing the resurgence of the extremist ISIS group, which seized large territories in Iraq and Syria in 2014, Times of Israel reported.

US forces provide advice and assistance to their main allies in northeastern Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, who operate near critical regions where Iran-backed terrorist groups are active, including a vital border crossing with Iraq.

(With inputs from agecneis)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.