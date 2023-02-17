US boy dies after flesh-eating bacteria develops in twisted ankle
- A few weeks ago, Jesse Brown suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill. Some days later, his family discovered that his entire leg was covered in what seemed to be splotchy, purple, and red blotches that resembled bruises
A benign twisted ankle could kill you, the murderer would be- flesh eating bacteria. A rather non-fatal twisted ankle killed an 11 year old boy. He had suffered the injury while he was running on the treadmill.
