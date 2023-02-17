A benign twisted ankle could kill you, the murderer would be- flesh eating bacteria. A rather non-fatal twisted ankle killed an 11 year old boy. He had suffered the injury while he was running on the treadmill.

According to Fox News, the boy was a healthy child studying in the fifth grade, as conveyed by the boy's parents. The 11 year old boy called Jesse Brown reportedly rode motocross and was always on the go before he twisted his ankle on a treadmill.

The news report also states that Jesse probably scratched himself while triggered a series of unfortunate events ultimately leading to his death.

A few weeks ago, Jesse Brown suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill. Some days later, his family discovered that his entire leg was covered in what seemed to be splotchy, purple, and red blotches that resembled bruises.

Shortly after that, physicians informed Brown that he had a group A strep infection that developed into flesh eating bacteria. Brown was then admitted to an intensive care unit.

From there it was a whirlwind. Jesse was admitted to the ICU. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with group-a strep, and within a few days, the family said that turned into a flesh-eating bacteria, causing Jesse’s brain to swell, and killing him.

"There are thus several routes of entry through which these bacteria can cause mild to severe infection and even death," says a health expert.

Group-A strep is the same bacteria that causes strep throat.

Dr. Jones told Fox News that most cases are not as severe, but in very rare cases, it can cause a secondary infection like flesh-eating disease. She said symptoms to look out for include swelling, redness, a foul smell, and fever.

Bacteria called group A Streptococcus (group A strep) can cause many different infections. These infections range from minor illnesses to very serious and deadly diseases, according to the CDC.