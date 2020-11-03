US braces for grand poll finale, violence

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden fought Monday through the eve of an election threatened by legal chaos and fears of violence after Trump, down in the polls and with only hours to go, pushed hard to discredit the US voting process.

On Tuesday, the world will witness a country more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s.

All over central Washington, businesses boarded up windows in expectation of unrest and NBC News reported that a new “unscalable" fence was planned around the White House, which has been behind growing layers of fortifications since a summer of anti-racism protests.

While the Trump administration warned of left-wing extremists causing havoc, the president’s supporters made their own show of force, driving in caravans of flag-bedecked pickup trucks and blocking roads around the country.

The FBI said it was investigating an incident in Texas where Trump supporters in trucks swarmed around a Biden campaign bus while it was on a highway.

Tuesday is formally Election Day but in reality it marks only the culmination of a drawn-out election month.

With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against covid, more than 95 million people are estimated to have already cast ballots, highlighting the raw passion in what is turning into a referendum on the norm-shattering Republican’s first term.

After four rollercoaster years, about half the country sees Trump, 74, as a historic threat whose nationalist policies, coarse manners and alleged graft have strained the US to breaking point.

And the other half—evidenced in the raucous Trump rallies and chants of “we love you"—sees in him a unique champion battling for the working class and a bulwark against rapidly advancing liberal social values.

Biden, who is polling ahead in almost every one of the swing states that tip elections, was closing up his startlingly low-key campaign with socially distanced events in Ohio and Pennsylvania, the fiercest battleground of them all.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga was to join the 77-year-old, while former president Barack Obama was lending his own political star power by rallying for Biden in Florida and Georgia—a steady Republican state targeted by the Democrats.

Trump, who mocks Biden’s modestly attended events as proof that the opinion polls must be wrong, was capping his closing surge of 14 rallies in three days with visits to North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The last rally will be in Grand Rapids—the site where Trump delivered the final speech of his victorious 2016 campaign and where he hopes he will once more spark an upset.

No election in living memory has taken place amid such tension, combining the pandemic, violent street protests, a record shift to mail-in ballots and, increasingly, Trump’s unprecedented attempts to discredit the functioning of US democracy.

The president, who for months has been falsely claiming that mail-in votes will lead to mass fraud, upped the ante in the last few days by suggesting that he will push to disqualify votes that arrive after Tuesday—a practice which is legal in several key states, provided the ballots are postmarked in time.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via