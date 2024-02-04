Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  US, Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen
BREAKING NEWS

US, Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

Livemint

The US and UK conducted strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, the second day of operations against Iran-affiliated groups.

Breaking news

The United States and Britain conducted strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. This action marked the second day of significant US operations against Iran-affiliated groups in response to a recent deadly attack on American troops.

As reported by Reuters, the strikes specifically targeted buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, and other capabilities used by the Houthis to attack shipping in the Red Sea. The Pentagon stated that these strikes focused on 13 locations across the country.

(This is a breaking story)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.