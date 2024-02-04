US, Britain wage strikes against Iran-linked Houthis in Yemen

The United States and Britain conducted strikes on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen. This action marked the second day of significant US operations against Iran-affiliated groups in response to a recent deadly attack on American troops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by Reuters, the strikes specifically targeted buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems, launchers, and other capabilities used by the Houthis to attack shipping in the Red Sea. The Pentagon stated that these strikes focused on 13 locations across the country.

(This is a breaking story)

