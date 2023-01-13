Home / News / World / US budget deficit widens from October to December
US budget deficit widens from October to December
1 min read.02:27 AM ISTAFP
While pandemic-related spending went down and there were lower unemployment benefits paid out as economic recovery from Covid-19 continued, the US government also brought in a smaller amount of revenues
The US budget deficit widened in the first three months of the government's fiscal year on greater social security spending and higher interest payments on debt, the Treasury Department said Thursday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The US budget deficit widened in the first three months of the government's fiscal year on greater social security spending and higher interest payments on debt, the Treasury Department said Thursday.
While pandemic-related spending went down and there were lower unemployment benefits paid out as economic recovery from Covid-19 continued, the government also brought in a smaller amount of revenues, data showed.
While pandemic-related spending went down and there were lower unemployment benefits paid out as economic recovery from Covid-19 continued, the government also brought in a smaller amount of revenues, data showed.
This caused the deficit to grow 12 percent to $421 billion in the October to December period, from the same window a year prior, the Treasury said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This caused the deficit to grow 12 percent to $421 billion in the October to December period, from the same window a year prior, the Treasury said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Spending totaled $1.4 trillion in the quarter, a similar level as the comparable period a year earlier.
Spending totaled $1.4 trillion in the quarter, a similar level as the comparable period a year earlier.
In particular, interest on public debt rose 10 percent in December and 37 percent in the most recent quarter, a Treasury official said Thursday.
In particular, interest on public debt rose 10 percent in December and 37 percent in the most recent quarter, a Treasury official said Thursday.
This segment has seen one of the biggest increases so far in the fiscal year.