US buying 500 mn doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine for world: Report1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2021, 11:54 PM IST
- Biden will make the formal announcement at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week, the Washington Post and New York Times said
The administration of President Joe Biden is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to distribute among other countries, US media reported Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Biden will make the formal announcement at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week, the Washington Post and New York Times said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!