US buying 500 mn doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine for world: Report

The administration of President Joe Biden is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to distribute among other countries, US media reported Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

