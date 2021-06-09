Subscribe
Home >News >World >US buying 500 mn doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine for world: Report

US buying 500 mn doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine for world: Report

US President Joe Biden.
1 min read . 09 Jun 2021 AFP

  • Biden will make the formal announcement at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week, the Washington Post and New York Times said

The administration of President Joe Biden is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to distribute among other countries, US media reported Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden will make the formal announcement at the G-7 meeting in Britain this week, the Washington Post and New York Times said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

