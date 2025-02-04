US C-17 fleet is worth more than the entire GDP of several countries. 5 Interesting facts

C-17 Globemaster: The United States of America (US) is the largest customer and operator of the American-made Boeing C-17 Globemaster, with 223 aircraft in the current US Air Force fleet based in 12 military bases.

The news agency Reuters, on February 3, reported that the United States had used its C-17 aircraft to deport Indian illegal migrants.

Also Read | US military C-17 aircraft used to deport 205 Indian migrants in Trump crackdown

Here are 5 interesting facts about the C-17 1. Valuation of US Fleet: The total valuation of the C-17 Globemaster fleet is nearly $75.8 billion, with each aircraft costing almost $340 million. This total fleet cost is nearly higher than the GDPs (gross domestic product) of many countries, such as Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Belarus, Uruguay, and Croatia.

Advertisement

2. US C17 Fleet cost to countries' GDP: According to data collected from Worldometers, Tanzania's GDP was $75.71 billion, Sri Lanka's was $74.40 billion, Ghana's was $72.84 billion, Belarus's was $72.79 billion, and Uruguay's was $71.18 billion as of 2022. The US Fleet of C-17 Globemasters cost more at nearly $75.8 billion.

3. Ownership: Australia, Canada, India, Kuwait, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom, Strategic Airlift Capability, and the US at the top are the largest customers of the aviation giant.

Advertisement

According to Boeing data, 275 C17s are in operation around the world, and 223 of these aircraft are operating under the US flag. The remaining 52 aircraft are owned and operated by the customers worldwide.

4. Aircraft Capabilities: The behemoth aircraft is powered by Four Pratt & Whitney PW2040 engines, which provides 40,440 pound-force of thrust each.

The overall aircraft is 53.04 metres in length with a 51.74 metre wingspan. C17s can take off from a 7,740-foot or 2,359.15-metre airfield, can refuel while on air, can do short space landing on a runway of 3,000 feet (914 meters) or less, irrespective of the airfield conditions.

Advertisement

Also Read | Investors bet Musk, Tesla will make fortune under Trump even as threats mount

5. Massive Payload Capacity: The Boeing C17 can carry a massive payload of up to 74,797 kilograms and can fly 6,230 nautical miles or 11,537.96 without any payload on board.

According to official data, C17s can accommodate 54 passengers on the sidewall, 48 on the centreline, and 80 on 8 pallets. The aircraft is also capable of carrying a cargo of wheeled U.S. Army vehicles in two side-by-side rows, including the M-1 battle tanks.

The aircraft can also drop a single 27,216-kilogram payload or drop sequential loads of 49,895 kilograms, as per the Boeing data.

Advertisement

Indian C-17 in Romania Indian Air Force sent its C-17 aircraft to Romania to bring back the Indians from Ukraine as part of its Operation Ganga amid the Ukraine-Russia War, reported multiple media outlets in 2022.

The aircraft was used to rescue the Indians stuck there and to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine due to the shortage of food, fuel, medical supplies, and other essential items during wartime. The aircraft's capability was one of the reasons India sent it to Romania for Operation Ganga.