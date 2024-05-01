US campus protests: After Columbia, police arrests over 280 demonstrators from UCLA, netizens ask 'Where is security'
According to reports, over 1,600 people arrested at pro-Palestine campus protests in the past two weeks, out of which 282 arrests were made on Tuesday night at Columbia University and City College New York.
A group of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators on 1 May clashed with other at the University of California, Los Angeles, resulting in hours of scuffles and paralyzing the varsity's functioning.
