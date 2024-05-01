A group of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators on 1 May clashed with other at the University of California, Los Angeles, resulting in hours of scuffles and paralyzing the varsity's functioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Demonstrators could be seen grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another.

With situation blowing out of proportion, the officers in riot gear entered Columbia's campus Tuesday after breaching the Hamilton Hall building occupied by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Also, on the UCLA request, the Los Angeles police arrived on the campus. According to Washington Post, over 1,600 people arrested at pro-Palestine campus protests in the past two weeks, out of which 282 arrests were made on Tuesday night at Columbia University and City College New York.

On Wednesday, New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban said that over 280 protesters at Columbia University and the City College of New York. Confirming the news, as quoted by WP, Chief of Patrol John Chell said NYPD has made 282 arrests — 173 at City College and 109 at Columbia.

In the meantime, New York Mayor Eric Adams blamed 'outside agitators' for the Columbia University protests.

“Once I became aware of the outside agitators who were part of this operation, as Columbia mentioned in their letter and their request with the New York City Police Department, it was clear we had to take appropriate actions," CBS News quoted Adams as saying.

With so much happening at the same time and no clarity who was involved in the violence, netizens took to X and showed their anger

Here are few of them: Rafael Shimunov took to X and wrote, “Zionist groups dressed like Proud Boys violently attack UCLA students while police do nothing."

Sharing a video, Ryan Grip wrote, “You stand no chance, old lady!" Pro-Israel rioters at UCLA acting like total cartoon villains.

Marina Medvin too shared a video and wrote, "The 3-hour beat down at UCLA was both surprising and inevitable. The reality is that you can only provoke and antagonize people (even a peaceful people) for so long before they decide enough is enough."

Alejandra Caraballo, wrote, “A Zionist mob attacked the UCLA encampment last night beating students, launching fireworks into the encampment, pepper spraying students, and throwing tear gas canisters. This is a scene out of the West Bank happening on an American campus."

Dr Omar Suleiman commented, “Pro-genocide Zionists attacking protestors at the UCLA Gaza encampment. Isnt it ironic how temporary encampments on campuses create so much anger, but permanent illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land are business as usual?"

Ian Miles Cheong too shared a video and commented, "Hundreds of counter protesters showed up at UCLA to beat the crap out of the protesters there after a girl was beaten unconscious for being Jewish."

Teresa Watanabe commented, “200+ pro-Israel counterprotestors are attacking the @UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment. They started beating on one student and stomped another under a plywood board per @latimes @safinazzal on the scene. Where is UCLA security?"

Palestinian MP Mustafa Barghouti also wrote, “Pro Israeli mobs violently attacked pro Palestinian protesters at UCLA university while the police was watching."

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' that police had to move into Hamilton Hall 'for the safety of those children.'

With agency inputs.

