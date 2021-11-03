US can start giving Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11: CDC

Covid-19 pandemic: CDC gives final approval for immediate distribution of Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11.

Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million kids in that age group