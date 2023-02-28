US, Canada bans TikTok citing security concern. Is the app dangerous?

Social media app TikTok has found itself in the bombsight of western powers at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine has triggered possibilities of a cold war between the East and the West.

Tik Tok was banned in Canada today, following which the White House gave US federal agencies 30 days to delete the popular Chinese-owned social media app from all government-issued mobile devices.

Reason? Growing concern for security. The western powers feel that Chinese government would hack into TikTok to manipulatively gather sensitive information about the West.

Chinese company ByteDance own the popular social media app-TikTok. The Chinese technology conglomerate has found being scrutinsed for how it collects and processes user data.

However, pressure on regulators to rein in the platform has been mounting since it was revealed in December that ByteDance employees had accessed the data of Western journalists to investigate leaks to the press.

The European Union has been mulling a regulatory law to be imposed on the social media app, while other western countries mull banning the app completely like India.

"To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission's Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service," the EU industry chief Thierry Breton had said in a statement.

Amid spy balloons, unidentified object, the ban on Tiktok for US government employees could also be an example of collective paranoia regarding China's aggressive ways of expansions.

Fastest growing app- TikTok

The popular app went from being a niche lip-syncing app for a young demographic to the world's leading social media platforms, which users increasingly turn to for running search queries or following the news.

ByteDance launched TikTok in 2018, and announced reaching a billion active monthly users by 2021 — a milestone that it took Facebook over eight years to reach.

TikTok's popularity came from…

The social media platform's popularity comes from it personalised ‘For You’ page, as marked by experts. It analyses the user's preferences, which video the user watched over and over again, or watched longer before swiping.

Upon learning the user's preferences, TikTok then palates a plethora of videos that tend exactly to the user's predilection.

Can China hijack TikTok?

According to a report by DW news, critics warn that its powerful algorithm could be abused to deliberately spread disinformation.

FBI director Chris Wray have also warned that the Chinese government could "manipulate content" on the app to sway public opinion or sow social unrest abroad

However, TikTok has actively and vehemently opposed any such accusation or claims. According to DW news, TikTok spokesperson has said that the platform has worked "to proactively limit the spread of misleading information."