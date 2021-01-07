US Capitol Live Updates: Facebook, Twitter freeze Donald Trump accounts

The chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the US Capitol as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote. Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle. "I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," said former US President George W Bush.

Distressed to see news about rioting & violence in Washington DC: PM Modi

"Distressed to see news about rioting & violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'We want our votes to count!': Pro-Trump demonstrators claim election to be 'stolen'

Several of US President Donald Trump's supporters reiterated his claims that the recently-concluded presidential election was 'stolen', and demanded their 'voices to be heard'. Many of the president's supporters called for their votes to be counted, demanding that the election results, already certified by the US Electoral College in favour of President-elect Joe Biden, be overturned.

Facebook, Twitter freeze Trump accounts

Twitter and Facebook Inc temporarily locked the accounts of US President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden. Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations. Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

Melania Trump chief of staff quits after riots

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff and press secretary for first lady Melania Trump, has resigned following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Grisham says in a statement Wednesday that it was an “honor" to serve the country in the White House and be part of he first lady’s “mission" to help children.

Grisham was one of Trump’s longest serving aides, having joined the campaign in 2015. She served as the White House press secretary and never held a press briefing.

Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Trump's Twitter account locked for 12 hours

The microblogging site Twitter decided to lock US President Donald Trump's account in wake of the violent situation at the US Capitol in Washington. Citing violation of its Civic Integrity Policy, Twitter said that it had required the removal of at least three of Trump's tweets that were posted earlier regarding the situation in Washington, adding that his account will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these tweets.

Woman shot inside US Capitol during protests dies

The woman who was shot during the violent protests at the US Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital, a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to CNN. "Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital," said spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Facebook, YouTube remove Donald Trump video

Facebook and YouTube have removed Trump's video to supporters amid calls by the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP for Trump's social media accounts to be suspended outright, reported CNN. In a tweet, Facebook's VP of integrity Guy Rosen called this 'an emergency situation', and said that the video contributes to the risk of ongoing violence. "This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," tweeted Rosen.

Trump urges his supporters to 'go home'

In a one-minute video on Twitter, Trump urged his supporters to 'go home', while reiterating his unproven allegations that the recently-concluded presidential election was fraudulent' and 'stolen'. "I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," he said.

World leaders express shock

Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, a staunch ally of the United States over generations. "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power."

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter. He said that "from inflammatory words come violent deeds" and added that "contempt for democratic institutions has disastrous effects."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was “deeply disturbed" by the events in the U.S., Canada's closest ally and neighbor.

"Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld — and it will be," Trudeau tweeted.

Volkan Bozkir, president of the 193-member United Nations General Assembly, said he was saddened by the developments. But, he tweeted, ″I believe that peace & respect for democratic processes will prevail in our host country at this critical time."

President-elect Joe Biden called Wednesday for the restoration of “simple decency" as a mob incited by his predecessor stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed Congress from certifying the results of November's election.

Joe Biden urges restoring democracy

Biden had planned to deliver a speech focused on how to revive the economy and provide financial relief for small-business owners reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, giving routine political remarks from a theater in his native Delaware. But shortly before he was to begin speaking, demonstrators broke into the Capitol building, reaching as far as the Senate floor.

“Our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times," Biden said adding that the violent and chaotic events were “an assault on the rule of law."

Kamala Harris demands an end to assault on US Capitol

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has demanded an end to the assault on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump after they clashed with police and breached the building's security in a bid to overturn the November 3 election results. The protest interrupted Congress Electoral College count that will formalise President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration on January 20.

“I join President-elect Joe Biden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward"," Harris said in a tweet.









