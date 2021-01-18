Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained
US Capitol

US Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

1 min read . 10:53 PM IST Reuters

  • The lockdown follows the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump
  • The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out a fire outside near the Capitol complex

The US Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The US Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST

At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

2 min read . 11:29 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST

The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . 11:32 PM IST

At least 14,110 vaccinated on second day of drive in Bengal

2 min read . 11:29 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Out of an abundance of caution the US Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," the US Secret Service said on Twitter.

The lockdown follows the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, some calling for the death of Republican Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Democrat Biden's November election victory.

The Capitol Police earlier said that as a precautionary measure its acting chief shut down the complex, which consists of the Capitol, its grounds and several buildings.

The city's fire department posted on Twitter that firefighters put out a fire outside near the Capitol complex.

"There were no injuries," the department said. "This accounts for smoke that many have seen."

Participants in the rehearsal for Biden's inauguration were held in the Capitol rotunda and other indoor areas, according to a Reuters witness. Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.