Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday because of a security threat, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Two officers hurt near US Capitol after being rammed by vehicle into the barricade of the complex, say Police, according to AFP reports.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

However, White House press secretary said she is not aware of the situation at Capitol yet.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat" and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official says officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots





