Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US Capitol on lockdown over security threat, two officers hurt: Report

US Capitol on lockdown over security threat, two officers hurt: Report

Premium
The US Capitol
1 min read . 11:01 PM IST Agencies

US Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down 'due to an external security threat' and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings

Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday because of a security threat, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings were locked down, with a heavy police presence, on Friday because of a security threat, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Two officers hurt near US Capitol after being rammed by vehicle into the barricade of the complex, say Police, according to AFP reports.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Two officers hurt near US Capitol after being rammed by vehicle into the barricade of the complex, say Police, according to AFP reports.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the US Capitol Police department said on Twitter.

Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s presidential win.

However, White House press secretary said she is not aware of the situation at Capitol yet.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat" and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A law enforcement official says officers were responding to a report of a possible shooting on a street near the Capitol complex. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

US CDC discourages Americans from travel despite 'low risk' to vaccinated people

3 min read . 10:55 PM IST
Premium

DMK slams Centre over I-T raids at residence of party chief Stalin's daughter

3 min read . 10:37 PM IST
Premium

Delhi: Traffic movement briefly disrupted on Chilla border over farmers' protest

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Premium

Dutch temporarily halt AstraZeneca shots for under-60s

1 min read . 10:16 PM IST

The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.

Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.