US Capitol riot: Man who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years in prison5 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 06:01 AM IST
The judge convicted McCaughey of obstructing an official proceeding, the January 6 joint session of Congress for certifying Joe Biden's presidential election victory over Trump.
A man who used a stolen riot shield to crush a police officer in a doorframe during the U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to more than seven years in prison for his role in one of the most violent episodes of the Jan. 6 attack.
