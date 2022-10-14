US Capitol riots: Footage confirms Nancy Pelosi took charge in seeking help

Nearly a year and half after the US Capitol riots, a new footage has appeared where House speaker Nancy Pelosi could be seen taking charge of the situation as sheltered at Fort McNair, two miles south of the Capitol.
“There has to be some way," BBC quoted the video of Pelosi telling her colleagues, adding, “We can maintain the sense that people have that there is some security or some confidence that government can function and that you can elect the president of the United States."
The footage, filmed by Pelosi's daughter Alexandra Pelosi who is a documentary filmmaker, was shown during the House Select Committee’s 10th hearing as an illustration of the president’s inaction in the face of the grave danger posed by the rioters on 6 January 2021.
Pelosi can also been heard and seen to be conversating with then Vice President Mike Pence and Trump Cabinet members to quell the insurrection and finish certifying the 2020 election, reported CNN.
In between the conversation, Pelosi came to know that lawmakers on the House floor had begun putting on teargas masks in preparation for a breach. Hearing this, Pelosi asked the woman to repeat what she said.
“Do you believe this?" Pelosi said to another Democratic leader, Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.
As per details, the footage was from about 2.45pm, when rioters had disrupted the planned certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
The video proved how Pelosi and other leaders, including Republican allies of Donald Trump, responded to the insurrection during the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021.
Also, Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer can also be seen negotiating with governors and defence officials to try to get the national guard to the Capitol as police were being brutally beaten outside the building, says The Guardian.
In a separate recording obtained by CNN, Pelosi’s chief of staff tells her that the Secret Service have dissuaded Trump from coming to the Capitol. Pelosi then responded by saying, “If he comes, I’m going to punch him out."
As per details, on that day Pelosi maintained her composure, barely raised her voice as she urged then acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen, and later vice-president Mike Pence and others, to send help.
On Thursday, the January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump, a move that could lead to criminal charges if he does not comply.
"He must be accountable. He is required to answer for his actions. He is required to answer for those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy. He is required to answer to those millions of Americans whose votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power," Reuters quoted the panel's Democratic chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, as saying.
