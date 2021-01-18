US Capitol under lockdown, no entry or exit due to external security threat

The US Capitol complex is on lockdown, with no entry or exit allowed due to an external security threat and people inside being forced to shelter in place after a fire broke out near the complex, according to Reuters.

Capitol Police ordered lockdown during inauguration rehearsal in abundance of caution after nearby fire, no public threat.

In the meantime, US Secret Service tweeted that there is no threat to public.

"Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public," it posted.

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that members and staff were advised to shelter in place while the incident was being investigated.

Earlier, participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the directed of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled "this is not a drill."

The lockdown comes just days ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration and follows the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by extremists and Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden's election victory.





