US Capitol violence: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna condemns 'unprecedented lawlessness'

Chairman and CEO of technology giant IBM, Arvind Krishna, on Thursday, condemned the "unprecedented lawlessness" at the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

Calling for the clashes to end immediately, the IBM CEO said, "These actions have no place in our society, and they must stop so our system of democracy can work."

Other tech stalwarts and major US corporations and business groups also condemned the occupation of the US Capitol by rioters angry at President Donald Trump's election defeat, with one organisation raising the possibility of the president being removed from office.

While avoiding Trump's name, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said "our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transfer of power."

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat said he was "disgusted" by the attack, but added, "While these scenes are very difficult to watch, I have faith in our Democratic process... and that people will be held accountable for their actions."

Apple CEO Tim Cook said on Twitter said: "Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history."

The statements came on a shocking day for the United States, which saw mobs overrun Congress after a rally by Trump, who had sought to thwart the process of lawmakers certifying election results.

That was the final administrative step before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden enters the White House later this month, but the normally ceremonial affair spiraled into mayhem.

