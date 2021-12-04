ABU DHABI : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday, pointed at the caution America has exercised in their power projection and an effort to correct its overextension, along with the rise of China, as he listed the developments in the geo-politics of the Indian Ocean region at the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 being held at Dubai.

“Since 2008 we've witnessed greater caution in US power projection & an effort to correct its overextension," said the External Affairs Minister at the Dubai conference.

Jaishankar is here to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference on 4-5 December . The theme of the Indian Ocean Conference 2021 is "Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic".

“We are meeting after a bit of a gap due to COVID. In that period, a number of developments have taken place that has a direct bearing on the well-being of the Indian Ocean region," he said.

The EAM met his counterparts from the UAE and Oman and discussed bilateral cooperation with them before the start of an international conference on the Indian Ocean that began here on Saturday.

“Overall, the US is moving towards greater realism both about itself and the world. It is adjusting to multipolarity & rebalancing and re-examining the balance between its domestic revival and commitments abroad," Jaishankar said in his address.

“This makes it a more active partner beyond orthodox constructs, given how strong its influence is on the Indian Ocean, this cannot but have implications. We must also bear in mind the uniqueness of the US polity and its ability to re-invent itself," he further said.

“Second major trend is rise of China. Even otherwise, emergence of power at global level is extraordinary happening. That it's a different kind of polity enhances sense of change. USSR may have borne some similarities but never had centrality to global economy that China has today," The external affairs minister also mentioned China's contribution.

“Consequences of China's growing capabilities are particularly profound because of extrapolation of its domestic seamlessness to world outside. As a result, whether it's connectivity, technology or trade, there's now an ongoing debate on the changed nature of power & influence," he said.

Over two days, senior leaders from Indian Ocean littoral countries will cover the issues related to the region in the pre-conference workshops and plenary sessions, the India Foundation said.

There will be around 200 delegates and over 50 speakers from 30 countries. The inaugural address will be delivered by President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the think-tank said.

The conference is being organised in collaboration with the RSIS Singapore, Institute of National Security Studies, Sri Lanka, and the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE, it added.

